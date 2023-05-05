Prime Minister Shehbaz Addresses Meeting Of Commonwealth Leaders

He urged the leaders to reimagine and reinvigorate Commonwealth.

He also spoke of his Govt's commitment to equipping the Pakistani youth.

PM Shehbaz Sharif also interacted with His Majesty King Charles III.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif attended a meeting of Commonwealth leaders in London.

4 PM Shehbaz Sharif also interacted with His Majesty King Charles III. 4 He urged the leaders to reimagine and reinvigorate Commonwealth. 4 He also spoke of his Govt's commitment to equipping the Pakistani youth.

During his address to the meeting, the Prime Minister called upon the leaders of the Commonwealth countries to mark the accession of King Charles III as the dawn of a new era and the opening of new vistas and fresh avenues for the remarkable family of nations known as the Commonwealth.

The Prime Minister urged the leaders to reimagine and reinvigorate the Commonwealth and infuse it with ever greater synergy and even stronger sense of purpose.

The Prime Minister also spoke of his Government's commitment to equipping the Pakistani youth with the right kind of skill sets and opportunities. He added that his Government was empowering the women and mainstreaming the marginalized youth, religious and ethnic minorities, persons with disabilities and transgender community.

On other hand, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif interacted with His Majesty King Charles III and the Prime Minister of Britain Mr. Rishi Sunak on the sidelines of the meeting of other leaders of Commonwealth countries in London.

The Prime Minister felicitated both the British dignitaries for the excellent arrangements made for the elaborate two-day ceremonies being held to celebrate the coronation of the new King.

The Prime Minister also expressed deep appreciation for the UKs generous assistance in the wake of the disastrous floods that struck Pakistan last year. He suggested that both countries needed to enhance the bilateral relations in various fields. In this regard, the Prime Minister proposed the establishment of a joint commission that would be headed by the leaders of the two countries.

His Majesty King Charles III and the British PM Rishi Sunak also showed their interest in further strengthening the bilateral relations between the two countries and praised the Pakistan community based in the UK for its role in the development of the UK.