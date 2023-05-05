PTI Chairman Imran Khan Condemn Brutal Killing Of Teachers In Parachinar

Imran Khan objected PM Shehbaz trip to UK

Culprits easily escaped from the scene after committing heinous crime

Accused involved should be brought to justice immediately, Bilawal

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan strongly condemned the brutal killing of teachers in Parachinar.

Khan also expressed grief over the martyrdom of six soldiers fighting terrorists in North Waziristan.

He tweeted “Strongly condemn the horrific, brutal killing of school teachers in Parachinar & the martyrdom of 6 soldiers fighting terrorists in N. Waziristan.”

He added “My condolences & prayers go to victims' families.”

Besides, he criticized the Prime Minister Shahbaz visit to UK for attending the coronation ceremony of King Charles-III.

Imran said that during time of increasing terrorism and worsening economic conditions, PM should not be in such visits.

According to Bol News TV, armed men stormed a Government High School in Tari Mangal area and gunned down the six teachers, who were sitting in the staff room at the time.

The deceased were identified as Jawwad Hussain, Naveed Hussain, Jawwad Ali, Muhammad Hussain and Ali Hussain.

The culprits easily escaped from the scene after committing heinous crime.