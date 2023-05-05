PTI Chairman Imran Khan To Be Indicted In Toshakhana Case On May 10

Sessions court announces the reserved verdict

Court rejects PTI chief's plea challenging criminal proceedings against him

ECP disqualified Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case

Additional Sessions Judge of Islamabad District and Sessions Courts Humayun Dilawar on Friday announced the reserved judgment in Toshakhana case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and announced to indict Khan on May 10.

4 ECP disqualified Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case 4 Sessions court announces the reserved verdict 4 Court rejects PTI chief's plea challenging criminal proceedings against him

Additional Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar announced the verdict shortly after reserving it.

The former premier Imran Khan has been ordered by a court to appear in person on May 10th.

The court has rejected the applications of Imran Khan and ruled in favor of the lawyers representing the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Lawyers from both sides, as well as a PML-N leader, were present in court. During the hearing, Imran Khan's lawyer argued that a petition had been filed regarding the admissibility of the Toshakhana case, stating that the Sessions court could not hear the case directly.

Previously, the Toshakhana case hearing against Imran Khan was adjourned by the Islamabad district and sessions court until May 5th due to the absence of his counsel.

Faisal Chaudhry, PTI lawyer, requested an adjournment in the hearing of the Additional Session Judge Humayun Dilawar as the lead counsel, Khawaja Harris, was unavailable.

Faisal also filed a petition seeking an exemption for Imran Khan, citing security threats.

After hearing the arguments, the court granted the exemption and scheduled arguments on the admissibility of the ECP case for May 5.

The federal government led by the PDM filed a reference against PTI Chairman Imran Khan, accusing him of not disclosing details of the gifts he retained from Toshakhana in his assets declarations.

After investigations, the ECP concluded in October of last year that the PTI chief had submitted false statements regarding the gifts.