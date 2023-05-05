PTI To Hold Rally In Lahore To Express Solidarity With CJP

PTI will hold rally in Lahore on May 6.

PTI has been granted permisssion for the rally.

The rally will be held from Zaman Park to Lakshmi Chowk.

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will hold a rally tomorrow (Saturday) to express solidarity with the Chief Justice of Pakistan.

The district administration has granted a permit to hold a rally from Zaman Park to Lakshmi Chowk. Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider issued a notification after receiving an undertaking from the PTI.

The PTI has been granted permission to hold the rally will from 2:00 pm to 7:30 pm. According to the terms and conditions, the rally management will cooperate with the police and will be responsible for security.

Any speeches against the judiciary and institutions will not be allowed. The focal person and PTI officials will cooperate with district administration to provide better security facilities.

The rally organizers will fully cooperate with the district administration and traffic police to maintain the traffic flow. In case of damage to public property during the rally, PTI administration will be responsible.

Furthermore, the relevant law regarding the use of sound systems will be observed. PTI volunteers will fully cooperate with the district administration. There will be no closure or damage to business centers t any place during the rally. The PTI activists will not be allowed to bring batons or display weapons to the rally.

The permit said participants coming from other districts will follow all the conditions of Lahore administration. There will be no wall checking on the rally route and no one will be forcibly included in the procession.

Govt targeting CJP

Addressing workers at the residence in Zaman Park, PTI Chairman Imran Khan said the nation is looking forward to the Supreme Court. He said the government targeted the esteemed judges of the top court for their political interests.

The former prime minister said that they sought directives from the Supreme Court to conduct polls in Punjab but the court has rejected the plea. Imran Khan said he was disappointed when the courts were opened at midnight but he never complained against them.

He said the PTI started election campaigning but the rulers started torturing them. He said during the negotiations, the government suggested holding polls after passing the budget. He said the talks are a waste of time due to the ill-intentions of the government. He reiterated that elections are the only solution to bring the country out of the crisis.