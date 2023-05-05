SC Will Take Action As Per Constitution If Govt-PTI Talks Reap No Result: CJP

Three-member bench heard the case

CJP showed disinterest in govt-PTI talks

Qureshi said government did not show flexibility in talks

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial said that the Supreme Court will take action as per the Constitution on the verdict on holding Punjab elections of May 14, if Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and government talks fail.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the case

During the hearing, the Chief Justice emphasized the importance of political leadership in resolving political issues and inquired about ongoing discussions with the IMF.

The Chief Justice noted that the court had already issued a verdict regarding holding polls within 90 days and that the matter in court was constitutional, not political.

The lawyer explained that without the assemblies, it would be impossible to approve the budget, and the Chief Justice asked why the approval of the IMF agreement and trade policy were important.

The lawyer responded that getting the IMF loan was key for the budget and that the issue at hand would be resolved if an understanding was reached between the government and the opposition.

The Chief Justice also expressed concern that the issue was wasting a lot of the court's time.

The CJP stated that the court is not concerned with the dialogue between the PTI and other parties, as it is a matter for political parties to resolve.

In response, Farooq H Naik assured the court that the issues would be resolved, but the CJP expressed skepticism and stated that Naik was making empty promises.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi, expressed concern that the country is being pushed towards a constitutional crisis.

Qureshi spoke outside the Supreme Court building and stated that the PTI had presented its position to the court.

Qureshi also mentioned that despite criticism, the PTI participated in negotiations with the government, but the government has not shown flexibility in talks.

Qureshi praised the Law Minister for his honesty and stated that the PTI had tried to build political consensus, but the government had been making excuses and dragging on the matter.

Additionally, Qureshi accepted the government's demand for simultaneous elections and promised that the party would accept the results of the upcoming elections, but the ruling government had not shown any flexibility.

Saad Rafique, the Railways and Aviation Minister, spoke to the media outside the court, stating that he was representing the government in the hearing.

He mentioned that political matters should be resolved by politicians themselves and that the current situation in the country has been affected by actions from the courts against his party since 2017.

Despite this, Rafique expressed hope that politicians could continue talks and reach a consensus on all matters, including the date for simultaneous elections.