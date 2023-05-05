Trilateral FMs’ Dialogue To Be Held In Islamabad Tomorrow

Pakistan is desirous of a peaceful, prosperous, stable and connected Afghanistan

Chinese FM Qin Gang arrives in Islamabad to participate in dialogue

Acting Afghan FM Amir Khan Muttaqi also arrives in Islamabad to attend dialogue

ISLAMABAD: The 5th China-Pakistan-Afghanistan Trilateral Foreign Ministers’ Dialogue will be held in Islamabad on Saturday.

Foreign Minister of China Qin Gang has arrived in Islamabad to participate in 5th China-Pakistan-Afghanistan Trilateral Foreign Ministers' Dialogue.

Upon his arrival at Nur Khan Airbase, he was received by high officials of Pakistan's Foreign Office.

Meanwhile, Acting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi arrived in Islamabad on Friday on a four-day visit for talks on security, economic and trade issues.

Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi will lead a high-level delegation at the summit.

During the visit, the two sides will review the entire spectrum of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan in the political, economic, trade, connectivity, peace and security, and education domains.

The Afghan Acting Forein Minister wil also hold bilateral meetings with Pakistan leadership.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Mao Ning said that this is the first visit of Foreign Minister Qin Gang to Pakistan.

During the visit, the China’s Foreign Minister will also meet with the leadership of Pakistan.

