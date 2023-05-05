NBA Playoffs: Golden State Warriors Levels Series After Defeating Los Angles Lakers 127-100

Klay Thompson scored 30 points for the Warriors as they thrashed the Lakers.

The Western Conference semifinals series is leveled at 1-1.

Both teams will face in game 3 in Los Angles.

Reigning champions the Golden State Warriors defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 127-100 to equal the Western Conference semifinal 1-1.

Klay Thompson was in the lead for the Warriors after scoring 30 points, while Stephen Curry contributed 20 points and 12 assists.

Anthony Davis, who was instrumental in the Lakers' first victory, scored just 11 points.

'We realized we let one go in game one. [When] we keep it simple the floodgates can open,' said Thompson.

'I don't think it sends much of a message. It's 1-1 at the end of the day. We've got to go to LA and get one and go from there.'

LeBron James led the Lakers in scoring with 23 points, but he and Davis sat out the whole fourth quarter.

By that point, the Warriors had a comfortable 30-point lead after scoring 41 points in the second quarter and 43 in the third.

The best-of-seven series will now move to Los Angeles, with games three and four starting at 01:30 BST on Sunday.

Two years after leading the Milwaukee Bucks to the NBA championship, Mike Budenholzer has been fired as the team's head coach.

Although the top-seeded Bucks had the best regular-season record, they were defeated by the Miami Heat in the opening game of the playoffs.

On Saturday from 00:35 BST, a British local sports broadcasting channel will broadcast live coverage of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinal between the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers.

After the Celtics' convincing 121-87 victory on Thursday, the series is now tied at 1-1.