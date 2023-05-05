King Charles Advised To 'take Care' Before Coronation

King Charles III has found himself in a very challenging position.

The King is working around the clock to ensure the ceremony goes off without a hitch.

King Charles III will be officially crowned on Saturday, May 6.

Due to the hectic schedules of his historic event, King Charles III has found himself in a very challenging position, working around the clock to ensure the milestone ceremony goes off without a hitch.

The father of Princes William and Harry, who will be officially crowned on Saturday, May 6, alongside his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, appears to be making every effort to attend his own coronation.

If the 74-year-old monarch becomes unwell due to his compromised health, the ceremony might become an unanticipated life-changing nightmare for him.

According to the source, Charles reportedly set himself a curfew of 6 o'clock in the evening before to his coronation. The King reportedly informed his servants that he won't be attending any royal activities after 6pm in order to have a decent night's sleep before the ceremony to prevent being too exhausted.

Despite his hopes to get a decent night's sleep, the monarch will host a dinner for world leaders that evening at Buckingham Palace and a reception for Commonwealth leaders on May 5.

According to Dr. Sophie Bostock, a sleep physician employed by Bensons for Beds: 'The night before a big event it’s tempting to go to bed early, in the hope of extra shut-eye. But this is likely to be a mistake! If you change your routine, your internal body clocks may not be ready for sleep, and you may not have accumulated enough sleep pressure during your waking hours to drop off.'

Bostock added: 'So you lie there... worrying about what happens if you can’t sleep; what if you trip up, or forget your words?'

The expert continued: 'Worrying about not sleeping can activate your ‘fight or flight’ stress response, and make you feel even more alert.'

She claimed: 'If your mind feels active, divert your attention towards a visualisation exercise. Picture yourself succeeding at the event tomorrow.'



