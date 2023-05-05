King Charles III May Grant 'prime Seat' To Prince Harry

Prince Harry might be given a front-row seat by his father King Charles III for the coronation.

The plans for the historic event between Queen Camilla and King Charles have been finalized.

"He can't look like he's been shoved into one of the lesser pews," said Katie Nicholl.

According to a royal expert, Prince Harry might be given a front-row seat by his father King Charles III for the coronation on Saturday.

The plans for the historic event between Queen Camilla and Prince Charles have been finalised, but there is still much conjecture over his seating arrangement during the ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

The Duke of Sussex, who plans to attend his father and stepmother's coronation alone, will reportedly be seated according to Katie Nicholl.

She said to The Royal Beat on True Royalty TV:'He can't look like he's been shoved into one of the lesser pews. He's a family member, he's the King’s second son, he's coming over for the Coronation, he's not going to be hidden behind a pillar!'

The placement of Harry within the Abbey, according to royal historian and authority Gareth Russell, will convey to the outside world how his family is treating him.

'If I was advising [the palace] on PR, I would put [Harry] up close and centre. I don't think it will look good [if he's not]. It will look petty, even if it's a reason of state or politics,' he explained.

'And this is fundamentally not a family reunion, this is an occasion of state and of theology as much as anything else. But this is also something with an eye to the visual, and how it will play out in the world. If it looks like the Duke of Sussex is being punished or relegated, it will feed into a potential narrative of the family being seen again as heartless and petty.'

As the Duke will be there to support him, Prince Harry, who has tense relationships with some of his royal relatives, will be honoured by the 74-year-old monarch.

Meghan Markle and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, will remain at their California home while Harry travels alone to the UK. The location of the prince's seat has still not been disclosed, though.