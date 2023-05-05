King Charles Was Worried For Prince Harry After North Pole Visit

King Charles was concerned for Prince Harry after return from his vacation at the North Pole.

The Duke of Sussex discussed his 'biological experience' with the monarch on a journey.

"There were countless stories in books, and papers about Willy and me not being circumcised."

After Prince Harry returned from his vacation at the North Pole, King Charles was concerned about him.

4 "There were countless stories in books, and papers about Willy and me not being circumcised." 4 King Charles was concerned for Prince Harry after return from his vacation at the North Pole. 4 The Duke of Sussex discussed his 'biological experience' with the monarch on a journey.

The Duke of Sussex discussed his biological experience with the monarch on a journey he took before his older brother Prince William's wedding.

In his autobiography 'Spare,' Harry discloses:'Pa was very interested, and sympathetic about the discomfort of my frostnipped ears and cheeks, and it was an effort not to overshare and tell him also about my equally tender p*nis.'

Harry continues: 'Upon arriving home I’d been horrified to discover that my nether regions were frostnipped as well, and while the ears and cheeks were already healing, the todger wasn’t. It was becoming more of an issue by the day. I don’t know why I should’ve been reluctant to discuss my penis with Pa, or all the gentlemen present.'

Harry explains more about his masculinity as follows: 'My p*nis was a matter of public record, and indeed some public curiosity. The press had written about it extensively. There were countless stories in books, and papers (even The New York Times) about Willy and me not being circumcised. Mummy had forbidden it, they all said, and while it’s absolutely true that the chance of getting penile frostbite is much greater if you’re not circumcised, all the stories were false. I was snipped as a baby.'



