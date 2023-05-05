Prince Harry Recalls Drinking Heavily On William's Wedding

Prince Harry talks about his anxiety before his older brother Prince William's wedding.

Prince Harry thought carefully about his participation in the nuptials.

"We drank vodka, sat in their makeshift sauna, then jumped into the ice-cold ocean."

Prior to the 2011 event, the Duke of Sussex travelled briefly to the North Pole and thought carefully about his participation in the nuptials.

Harry remembers feeling numb and stressed about the occasion on the train back to London.

He writes 'Spare': 'But just then, a powerful storm came sweeping across the top of the earth, canceling my flight, canceling all flights. Hurricane winds battered the area, growing so intense that they cracked the runway. Repairs would be required.'

Then Harry describes taking shot after shot to support his brother: 'While waiting, I hung out with an assortment of engineers. We drank vodka, sat in their makeshift sauna, then jumped into the ice-cold ocean. Many times I tipped back my head, downed another shot of delicious vodka, told myself not to stress about the runway, the wedding, anything.'



