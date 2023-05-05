Tension Rises Between Prince Harry And Favourite Cousins

Tensions within the royal family appear to be at an all-time high.

As King Charles III's coronation draws nearer, tensions within the royal family appear to be at an all-time high because Prince Harry is scheduled to attend the ceremony without Meghan Markle.

Since Harry's royal cousins were spotted hanging out with the controversial television host Piers Morgan, the family gathering might be awkward.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, who are good friends with the Duke of Sussex and are Princess Andrew's children, appeared to ignore the Sussexes last week when they were spotted meeting with one of Harry and Meghan's loudest and most vocal detractors.

However, despite the fact that his relationship with the princesses is strained, a royal expert asserted that Prince Harry 'won't burn the final bridge.'

At the Princess Royal pub in London's Notting Hill neighbourhood, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice got together with Piers and other friends, including musician James Blunt. As they left the location, they were seen giggling and bantering with the contentious presenter.

The news evidently didn't impress Prince Harry very much. 'After everything Piers has said about them as a couple - especially Meghan, who he's called so many names - Harry and Meghan are astonished that they've gone behind their backs,' said a royal expert.



