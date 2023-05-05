Former Russian Deputy Defense Minister Reportedly Joins Wagner Mercenary Group

Former Russian deputy defense minister Mizintsev joins Wagner mercenary group as deputy commander.

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced a leadership change on Sunday

Mizintsev is known for his brutal tactics during the siege of Mariupol.

As per a pro-war Russian blogger, it has been reported that Mikhail Mizintsev, the former deputy defense minister of Russia, has taken up the position of deputy commander in the Wagner mercenary group.

Alexander Simonov shared two videos on Telegram that allegedly showed Mikhail Mizintsev wearing a uniform with the logo of the Wagner mercenary group. In the videos, Mizintsev appeared to be visiting the city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine.

On Sunday, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated that there had been a change in leadership and Mikhail Mizintsev, who previously served as Russia's deputy defense minister for logistics, had been replaced.

Mizintsev had held the position since September 2022 and was known for his brutal tactics during the siege of Mariupol, where he allegedly played a role in some of the invasion's worst strikes and atrocities.

3 Mizintsev is known for his brutal tactics during the siege of Mariupol. 3 Former Russian deputy defense minister Mizintsev joins Wagner mercenary group as deputy commander. 3 The Russian Ministry of Defense announced a leadership change on Sunday



