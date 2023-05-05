Ukrainian President Zelensky Calls For Putin To Stand Trial

Zelensky believes Putin will be convicted of war crimes.

Zelensky denied Ukraine's involvement in the drone attack on the Kremlin.

There is still uncertainty about what happened in the alleged drone attack.

Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, expressed his belief that Russian President, Vladimir Putin, will be found guilty of war crimes, while the Kremlin accused the US of trying to assassinate Putin with drones.

This comes amidst ongoing hostile rhetoric between the two countries, with Russia having initiated a war against Ukraine in February 2022.

3 There is still uncertainty about what happened in the alleged drone attack. 3 Zelensky believes Putin will be convicted of war crimes. 3 Zelensky denied Ukraine's involvement in the drone attack on the Kremlin.

The leaders of both countries have repeatedly launched personal attacks against each other, with tensions escalating further following Russia's recent allegation that Ukraine attempted to assassinate Putin with drones.

President Zelensky denied that Ukraine was behind the alleged drone attack on the Kremlin, while the Kremlin promised to take unspecified action in retaliation and some pro-Kremlin figures called for the assassination of senior Ukrainian officials.

There is still uncertainty about what exactly happened in the supposed attack. Putin's spokesman accused the United States of being involved, which is a common tactic used by Moscow to try to blame Washington for its help to Ukraine and generate domestic support for the war.

Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, claimed that the decision on such attacks is not made in Kyiv but in Washington.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov accused the United States of involvement in the alleged drone attack on Putin and claimed that Kyiv follows Washington's orders, but offered no evidence to support his statement. He said, 'And then Kyiv does what it’s told to do.' In response, John Kirby, a spokesman for the US National Security Council, called the claim 'ludicrous.' Zelensky, who was in the Netherlands, stated that he was not interested in the Kremlin's opinion.

Zelensky's top adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak, alleged that Russia had staged the alleged drone attack, citing the delay in Russian state media reporting it and 'simultaneous video from different angles' that appeared to show the aftermath of the alleged attack.

The Washington-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) also saw evidence of staging. According to the ISW, 'Russia likely staged this attack in an attempt to bring the war home to a Russian domestic audience and set conditions for a wider societal mobilization.

'The ISW stated that given recent Russian moves to bolster security, it is 'extremely unlikely that two drones could have penetrated multiple layers of air defense and detonated or been shot down just over the heart of the Kremlin in a way that provided spectacular imagery caught nicely on camera.'

Zelensky, who was in The Hague where the International Criminal Court is based, urged the international community to hold Putin accountable and called for Putin to be sentenced for his actions at the ICC. He said, 'Russia's leader deserves to be sentenced for (his) criminal actions right here in the capital of the international law.'







