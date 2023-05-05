Second Serbian Mass Shooting Suspect Arrested After An Overnight Manhunt 

The suspect was a male, 21-year-old named Uros B.

The nation's second mass shooting happened about 11 p.m. on Thursday night.

More than 600 Serbian Special Forces soldiers were sent to look for the culprit.

According to a spokeswoman for the Serbian Interior Ministry, a shooter who is accused of killing at least eight people in Serbia on Thursday has been apprehended following a huge overnight manhunt involving hundreds of special troops.

The tragedy, the nation's second mass shooting in as many days, happened about 11 p.m. on Thursday night.

The assailant, who was traveling in a car with two other individuals, exited the vehicle and started firing an automatic weapon in the town of Dubona, which is located around 60 kilometers (about 37 miles) southeast of Belgrade, the capital of Serbia.

After leaving the area, he later started shooting in the villages of Mali Orasje and Sepsin.

All three locations are in Serbia's Mladenovac municipality.

In addition to helicopters and thermal imaging equipment, more than 600 Serbian Special Forces soldiers were sent to look for the culprit. An anti-terrorism team, a helicopter unit, and police from the cities of Belgrade and Smederevo were also involved in the operation.

On Friday morning, Uros B. was detained close to Kragujevac's center, which is around 60 kilometers (37 miles) south of the Mladenovac municipality.

Minister of the Interior Gasic was visible in pictures from the site. The Interior Ministry said that they are considering this incident as a domestic terrorist incident, but they provided no other information.

According to local media, two of those slain were a police officer and his sister.

The Emergency Center in Mladenovac is receiving visits from the injured's family members.

Images show police cars shutting off surrounding roads as ambulances pass via checkpoints supervised by armed security personnel. Police cars line the side of the road on the route between Dubona and Belgrade as officials conduct a search in the small hours of the morning.

This occurs a day after the news broke that a 13-year-old kid opened fire on students at a school in the Serbian city of Belgrade, shocking the Balkan nation. In addition to a security officer, at least eight children were killed in the shooting.

Despite the high percentage of gun ownership in Serbia up until last week, major shootings were uncommon there. As a result of the protracted conflict in the 1990s, Serbia has the fifth-highest rate of civilian gun ownership in the world and the highest rate in Europe.