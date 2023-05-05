PAK Vs NZ: Kiwis Wins Toss, Decides To Field First

Pakistan and New Zealand enter fourth ODI with hosts leading by 3-0.

Pakistan made four changes.

Benjamin Lister will make his ODI debut.

New Zealand won the toss and decided to bowl first in the fourth ODI against Pakistan at the National Bank Cricket Arena.

Pakistan made four changes to their Playing XI. Right-arm leg spinner Usama Meer comes in place of Shadab Khan. RIght-hand batter Mohammad Haris makes his comeback after last appearing against the Netherlands in 2022. Right-arm destructive batter Iftikhar Ahmed and Left-arm batter Shan Masood rejoin the squad after being left out of the last ODI.

The visitors brought in James Neesham after resting him for the last match. Another New Zealander will make his debut in the match. Left-arm medium bowler Benjamin Lister will play his first ODI after representing his country in seven T20Is. Blair Tickner also joins back the Playing XI.

The Men in Green will look to win today's ODI, as well as the remaining. While the Kiwis will look to end their losing streak.

Pakistan has won the last three ODIs and is leading the series by 3-0.

It is pertinent to mention that the Green Shirts displayed outstanding bowling and fielding. The fielders conceded runs with outcall fielding while taking wickets through run-outs.

Squads

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Shan Masood, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Wasim.

New Zealand: Tom Blundell (wk), Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c), Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Cole McConchie, Benjamin Lister, Blair Tickner, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry.