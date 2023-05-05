Apple CEO Tim Cook Discusses The Thoughtful Implementation Of AI

Tim Cook acknowledges potential of AI during Apple's earnings call.

Cook stresses importance of thoughtful approach to implementing AI.

Cook discusses incorporation of AI in Apple's products, but avoids talking about generative AI.

It makes you curious to know the perspective of the largest tech company regarding the competition among Microsoft, Google, and several other companies to improve their chat-friendly AI technology.

During Apple's earnings call on Thursday, when asked about AI, CEO Tim Cook acknowledged its significant potential but didn't elaborate much.

'I do think it's very important to be deliberate and thoughtful on how you approach these things,' stated Tim Cook. 'There's a number of issues that need to be sorted...in a number of different places, but the potential is certainly very interesting.'

Cook discussed how AI and machine learning were incorporated into Apple's products, like the Apple Watch and the iPhone's fall and crash detection features. Nonetheless, he avoided talking about generative AI, which everyone is interested in.

That is the technology behind OpenAI's ChatGPT, the widely used multi-purpose chatbot.

'We view AI as huge, and we will continue weaving it into our products on a very thoughtful basis,' added Cook.

Cook's remarks could be seen as a critique of Microsoft and Google, which have swiftly implemented generative AI in their search services.

Apple has an immense platform where generative AI could be utilized, encompassing hardware products like the iPhone with Siri, a virtual assistant that uses AI, and software such as Safari and Maps.

However, Apple doesn't seem to be in a hurry to incorporate a language-based AI model such as ChatGPT into its products, and instead, it relies on AI for precise functionalities.