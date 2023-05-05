Discord To Require Username Changes For All Users

Discord is changing usernames: four-digit codes will no longer exist.

New usernames will be unique, starting with "@" like Twitter.

Display names will not be unique, but sharing usernames will no longer be possible.

It's advisable to begin preparing or thinking about your new Discord username right away.

Discord is changing in a big way soon, according to a blog post. The four-digit code at the end of each username will no longer exist, meaning that every user will have to choose a new, unique username.

Discord wants to make their app similar to other social media platforms, as stated in their blog post. After the change, usernames will have a unique back-end starting with '@' like Twitter. Public display names will not be unique.

You can no longer share your username with another person due to the removal of the four-digit code, but display names are not affected by this rule.

The blog post gives valid reasons for this change. It has become challenging to share Discord usernames quickly without knowing the four-digit code. Additionally, usernames are case-sensitive, so people could find the wrong person by mistake.

However, some people in my social circle are unhappy with this change. They worry that it will be too easy for others to find them. Many use Discord for private conversations and don't want to be easily searchable. Unfortunately, they will need to find new ways to keep their privacy.