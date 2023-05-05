Google Pixel Fold's Official Announcement And Specs Revealed

Google officially announces the Pixel Fold after months of rumors.

The device features a redesigned camera bar, polished body, and large inner display.

The Pixel Fold will be unveiled at Google I/O 2023.

Google Pixel Fold is now official after months of leaks and rumors. The device was announced on the Made by Google Twitter account with a short video clip and an announcement date of May 10. We're left wondering if it will be the top foldable device of 2023.

We can't determine the device's specs or price yet, and we need to try it out ourselves to make a judgment. Nonetheless, it was thrilling to get official news about it.

The eight-second clip shows a redesigned camera bar, polished body, and large inner display. Luckily, we don't have to wait long since the device will be unveiled at Google I/O 2023 in a few days.

Take a look:









We've seen unofficial previews and details about the Pixel Fold in recent months, and the latest leak features official-looking promotional renders. Jon Prosser from Front Page Tech provided some specs, mentioning that the device will run on Google's Tensor G2 processor with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and come in 256GB and 512GB storage options.

The phone has two displays: one is 7.6 inches with a resolution of 2208x1840 pixels, and the other is 5.8 inches with a resolution of 2092x1080 pixels.

Both displays can refresh at a maximum rate of 120Hz. The rear camera has three lenses: a 48MP main shooter with an f/1.7 aperture, a 10.8MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, and a 10.8MP ultrawide lens with an f/2.2 aperture.

The phone has a front camera with a 9.5MP f/2.2 aperture and a selfie camera with an 8MP f/2.0 aperture, both located on the inner display.

The pricing for the 256GB model is $1,799 and the 512GB model is $1,919.