Itel A49 Price In Pakistan & Specs

Itel A49 Price In Pakistan & Specs

05 May , 2023

Itel A49 Price In Pakistan & Specs
Itel A49 smartphone is now available on the market. One of the most recent chipsets runs the phone.

The 1.4 GHz Octa-Core processor in the itel A49 gives this chipset more power. This device also has a PowerVR GE8320 GPU under the hood and a 255 PPI.

The smartphone comes with a 6.6-inch screen with a resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels and full HD.

The gadget has built-in storage is 32 GB of RAM and a 2 GB of RAM.

The itel A49 is powered by a 4000 mAh battery.

Itel A49 price in Pakistan

itel A49 price in Pakistan is Rs. 24,999/-

Itel A49 specifications

BUILD OS Android 11.0 (Go edition)
Dimensions N/A
Weight N/A
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Blue, Black
FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE
PROCESSOR CPU 1.4 Ghz Quad Core
DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size 6.6 Inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 Pixels (~255 PPI)
MEMORY Built-in 32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
Card microSD Card, (supports upto 128GB)
CAMERA Main Dual 5 MP + AI lens, LED Flash
Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Night Mode, Video stabilization, Snapshot in video recording, Video ([email protected])
Front 5 MP, LED Flash
CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v4.2 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + A-GPS support
Radio FM Radio (not yet confirmed)
USB microUSBv2.0
NFC No
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Face ID, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, XviD/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/AAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer, Google Search,Maps, Gmail, Document viewer
BATTERY Capacity (Li-ionNon removable), 4000 mAh

