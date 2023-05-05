Itel A49 Price In Pakistan & Specs

Itel A49 has a 1.4 GHz Octa-Core processor.

The device has a 4000 mAh battery.

The smartphone comes with a 6.6-inch screen.

Itel A49 smartphone is now available on the market. One of the most recent chipsets runs the phone.

The 1.4 GHz Octa-Core processor in the itel A49 gives this chipset more power. This device also has a PowerVR GE8320 GPU under the hood and a 255 PPI.

The smartphone comes with a 6.6-inch screen with a resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels and full HD.

The gadget has built-in storage is 32 GB of RAM and a 2 GB of RAM.

The itel A49 is powered by a 4000 mAh battery.

Itel A49 price in Pakistan

itel A49 price in Pakistan is Rs. 24,999/-

Itel A49 specifications