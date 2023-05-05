language: English
Leak Reveals Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Features A 3.4-inch 720p Cover Display

Web Desk 05 May , 2023 07:51 AM

  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5's cover screen specs revealed.
  • Improved resolution and larger size than its predecessor.
  • Folder-shaped display with additional features enhances usability.

We've seen the new cover screen of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 and also got more detailed specifications. Samsung tipster, Ice Universe shared another image of the foldable phone's outer screen and key specifications.

The screen of the Galaxy Z Flip5 has a 720 x 748 pixels resolution. The smartphone has a 3.4-inch diagonal, and 304 ppi, which are much better than the Galaxy Z Flip4's 1.9-inch, 260 x 512 pixels screen.

Also, the render displays the Z Flip 4 and Z Flip 5 together, making it evident how useful it is to have a larger outer screen.

The new folder-shaped display has space for clock, weather, shortcuts, and contextual widgets, which will surely enhance its usability.

