Oppo A98 Price In Pakistan & Features

- Oppo A98 has a Snapdragon 778G chipset.
- The smartphone has 12 GB of RAM.
- The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
Oppo will develop the A98 for markets both locally and globally. The phone has great features and specs.
The device has a Snapdragon 778G chipset and an Adreno 642L GPU. The phone comes with a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor.
The smartphone features triple cameras on the back.
The display on the gadget is a 6.56-inch Super AMOLED with a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.
The Oppo A98 has 256 GB of built-in storage and 12 GB of RAM. The gadget has a 5000 mAh battery with fast charging support at 67 W.
Oppo A98 price in Pakistan
Oppo A98 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 73,999/-
Oppo A98 specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|ColorOS
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|190 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Deep sea blue, Cherry blossom
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|2.2 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 778G
|GPU
|Adreno 642L
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|Super AMOLEDCapacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.56 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~401 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz refresh rate
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 108 MP main sensor, LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video
|Front
|16 MP
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 67W
