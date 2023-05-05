language: English
Oppo A98 Price In Pakistan & Features

05 May , 2023

  • Oppo A98 has a Snapdragon 778G chipset.
  • The smartphone has 12 GB of RAM.
  • The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Oppo will develop the A98 for markets both locally and globally. The phone has great features and specs.

The device has a Snapdragon 778G chipset and an Adreno 642L GPU. The phone comes with a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor.

The smartphone features triple cameras on the back.

The display on the gadget is a 6.56-inch Super AMOLED with a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The Oppo A98 has 256 GB of built-in storage and 12 GB of RAM. The gadget has a 5000 mAh battery with fast charging support at 67 W.

Oppo A98 price in Pakistan

Oppo A98 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 73,999/-

Oppo A98 specifications

BUILD OS  Android 12 OS
UI ColorOS
Dimensions N/A
Weight 190 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Black, Deep sea blue, Cherry blossom
FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band SA/NSA
PROCESSOR CPU 2.2 Ghz Octa Core
Chipset Snapdragon 778G
GPU Adreno 642L
DISPLAY Technology Super AMOLEDCapacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size 6.56 Inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~401 PPI)
Extra Features 120Hz refresh rate
MEMORY Built-in 256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM
Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 108 MP main sensor, LED Flash
Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video
Front 16 MP
CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
USB  USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFC Yes
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

– Fast battery charging 67W

