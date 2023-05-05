Oppo A98 Price In Pakistan & Features

Oppo A98 has a Snapdragon 778G chipset.

The smartphone has 12 GB of RAM.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Oppo will develop the A98 for markets both locally and globally. The phone has great features and specs.

The device has a Snapdragon 778G chipset and an Adreno 642L GPU. The phone comes with a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor.

The smartphone features triple cameras on the back.

The display on the gadget is a 6.56-inch Super AMOLED with a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The Oppo A98 has 256 GB of built-in storage and 12 GB of RAM. The gadget has a 5000 mAh battery with fast charging support at 67 W.

Oppo A98 price in Pakistan

Oppo A98 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 73,999/-

Oppo A98 specifications