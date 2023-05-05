WhatsApp Introduces Single-vote Polls And Media Forwarding With Captions

WhatsApp introduces updates for polls and sharing.

Single-vote polls now available, with the option to turn off multiple answers.

Users can filter messages by polls and receive notifications for votes.

WhatsApp has new updates for polls and sharing. You can make polls with one choice and send media with captions.

3 Users can filter messages by polls and receive notifications for votes. 3 WhatsApp introduces updates for polls and sharing. 3 Single-vote polls now available, with the option to turn off multiple answers.

WhatsApp now allows single-vote polls, where people can only vote once. By default, polls are multiple-choice, but you can turn off the option for “multiple answers” when creating a poll.

The messaging app now allows users to filter messages by polls, just like photos, videos, or links. To do this, press 'Search' and then 'Polls' to see a list of all results.

Additionally, you will receive notifications for poll votes, and the total number of voters is visible.

Also, forwarding media with captions is possible now. You can keep, delete or edit the caption while forwarding.

Previously, adding context to forwarded media was difficult. Another update allows adding a caption before sharing a document.

WhatsApp has begun to release new updates globally, and they will be available to all users in the following weeks.

WhatsApp now supports multi-device login, allowing users to use the same account on up to five phones. Previously, users could only use one account on one phone and multiple desktop devices.