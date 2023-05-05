Lucy Letby Says She Was Shocked By Baby Boy's Death

Nurse Lucy Letby is on trial for allegedly murdering five boys and two girls.

Letby denied the charges and expressed shock when a baby boy.

Along with her colleague, Letby administered intravenous fluids to Child A.

Nurse Lucy Letby expressed her shock when a baby boy, named Child A, died shortly after she began her shift at a neonatal unit in the Countess of Chester Hospital.

The incident occurred just over 24 hours after the baby's birth. During the second day of her trial, Letby denied murdering seven babies and attempting to kill 10 others.

The prosecution's claim is that she was a 'constant malevolent presence' at the hospital, responsible for the deaths of five boys and two girls, and attempted murder of five boys and five girls. On the day of the incident, Letby said she felt like she had entered into a terrible situation upon starting her shift.

Ms Letby is currently on trial and the prosecution has accused her of targeting babies between 2015 and 2016 by injecting them with air and poisoning them with insulin.

During the first six months of the trial, the prosecution has presented this claim. However, when questioned by her defense lawyer Ben Myers KC, Ms Letby stated that she had received a text message in the morning asking if she could work.

She explained that it was common for her to receive such requests and that she was always willing to help where she could.

Upon starting her shift at 7:30 pm BST, the accused was assigned to take care of Child A. Along with her colleague, Melanie Taylor, they administered intravenous fluids to the child. After the infusion had begun, Ms Letby had a nursing handover with Ms Taylor.

Following the handover, Ms Taylor went to the computer station to write her notes while Ms Letby conducted equipment checks. Ms Letby also remembered that another doctor was present in the room at that time.



