Nigerian Senator Sentenced To Nine Years In UK Court For Kidney-harvesting Plot

A Nigerian politician, Ike Ekweremadu, his wife, and a doctor were sentenced by a London court for illegally trafficking a street trader from Lagos to Britain to harvest his kidney for a transplant for their daughter.

Obinna Obeta, a Nigerian doctor, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for his role as a middleman in a kidney-harvesting scheme. He was convicted alongside Nigerian politician Ike Ekweremadu and his wife Beatrice, who were sentenced to 9 years and 4 years and 6 months, respectively.

The three were found guilty of conspiring to illegally harvest a street trader's kidney for Ekweremadu's seriously ill daughter. Nigerian Senate President Ahmad Lawan had appealed for clemency on Ekweremadu's behalf.

The doctor who acted as a middleman in the scheme, Obinna Obeta, was sentenced to 10 years. The man who was to be the donor went to the police when he became suspicious and the proposed transplant never went ahead. The daughter, Sonia Ekweremadu, was found not guilty.











