Biden's Top National Security Officials To Make Separate Visits To Saudi Arabia

According to anonymous sources, President Joe Biden's national security adviser and top diplomat are both scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia separately in the upcoming weeks, indicating the administration's efforts to improve relations with the Kingdom.

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan is said to be meeting with counterparts from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and India next week, including a meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken plans to visit Saudi Arabia in June for a meeting of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, following National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan's visit next week, according to anonymous sources.

The meetings aim to improve relations between the US, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and India, focusing on diversifying supply chains and investments in strategic infrastructure projects. The trips highlight the Biden administration's efforts to overcome past tensions with Riyadh and build better relations.

Last month, Saudi Arabia and its OPEC+ allies reduced their oil output, a move that the Biden administration criticized as unwise. Additionally, Chinese President Xi Jinping played a role in reaching a deal in March to restore diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran, which indicates that the US's influence over Saudi Arabia is becoming more precarious.

Before Sullivan's upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia, senior US officials including Amos Hochstein and Brett McGurk held meetings with leaders from the UAE, including Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed and Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed.

Sullivan spoke with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on April 11 and acknowledged Saudi Arabia's efforts to promote peace and end the war in Yemen. They also agreed to collaborate on issues such as clean energy and infrastructure investment.

The US has also been cooperating with Saudi Arabia in Sudan, and Biden expressed gratitude to the kingdom for its assistance in evacuating US government personnel from Khartoum.







