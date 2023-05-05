Passenger Makes Bomb Threat In The US After Missing Flight

A passenger who missed his flight in Las Vegas made a bomb threat on a JetBlue flight to Los Angeles.

The man claimed there was an explosive in his luggage.

The plane and luggage were searched, and no evidence of a bomb was found.

A passenger who missed his flight in the US was arrested for making a bomb threat after claiming that there was an explosive in his luggage. The incident occurred at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas on Thursday, when the man threatened that there may be explosives in his luggage on a JetBlue flight bound for Los Angeles. The police were called to the scene.

'At approximately 2 pm today, May 4th, a disgruntled passenger who missed his flight made a statement indicating that his luggage contained a possible bomb on the JetBlue flight number 879 from Las Vegas,' a captain with traffic services told Fox5.

After the passenger made a bomb threat at Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport, the Las Vegas Police Department arrested him and notified their Los Angeles counterparts.

The authorities thoroughly checked the plane and luggage and found no evidence to support the threat. It is unclear whether the passenger will face charges

