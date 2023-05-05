A Women Tearing Her Hair Due To The Loud Music

The woman said sleep is already "precious" to her.

She is a mother of two children who exhaust her all the day.

She ranted: "My neighbors appear to be starting some kind of party and are singing (screaming).

Living in the noisy society can be a nightmare, and unfortunately that’s what one mum has been dealing with after which she complain in police about her neighbours began throwing 'some kind of party' at 11 pm.

4 She ranted: "My neighbors appear to be starting some kind of party and are singing (screaming). 4 The woman said sleep is already "precious" to her. 4 She is a mother of two children who exhaust her all the day.

The woman said sleep is already 'precious' to her as she is a mother of two children who exhaust her all the day, so when her neighbours playing loud music and 'jumping up and down' in the middle of the night, she was seething.

In a post on Mumsnet, she ranted: 'My neighbours appear to be starting some kind of party and are singing (screaming), playing loud music and jumping up and down. It sounds like lots of people. They started this at 11 pm. It's Thursday”.

'I was already asleep (I have a three-month-old and a two-year-old so sleep is a precious, precious thing) and it's been loud enough to wake me up and I now can't get back to sleep. I understand that in terraced housing you expect some noise and it's not their fault that I have young kids and get no sleep, but it's gone midnight midweek”.

'I do not need to hear every word of Mambo No 5 and Justin Bieber.'

She added: 'Maybe I've just become a grumpy old woman and hate the sound of young people having fun.'







