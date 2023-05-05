Adorable Video: Mother Leopard Playing With Its Cub Make Your Day

The video shows the cub playing with its mother's tail.

The mother leopard evaluates the cub's jumping.

The video was shared on Twitter.

Yesterday was International Leopard Day, and social media was filled with posts featuring the majestic animals.

People couldn't get enough of the elusive big cats. A Twitter user shared a video on Twitter of a mother leopard and her cub.

The video depicts a cute little leopard cub playing with its mother's tail. As the clip progresses, the mother leopard keeps playing with the cub while evaluating its jumping and hunting skills.

The video was posted a few days ago; so far, it has gained more than 22.2k views, and the count is still increasing.

It also collects hundreds of likes and retweets. Netizens shared their amazing thoughts in the comment section.
























