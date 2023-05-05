Doppelganger Of 'Kendall Jenner’ Makes 5 Figures A Month From Wrestling

'Kendall Jenner' Doppelganger is a body builder and wrestler.

The bodybuilder and model started her fitness journey 11 years ago and took it seriously and peruse it as her career.

She called the muscular version of Kendall Jenner on social media and people started wondering about it.

Vladislava - originally from Temryuk, Russia, but now living in Prague, Czech Republic - said: 'When I joined social media, I learned there are so many men who like tall, strong muscular women with a nice faces too”.

'People tell me my muscles are photoshopped because they can't believe someone who looks like me could be so strong. I am constantly told I look like Kendall Jenner on steroids. I hit the sweet spot with a mix of my face and my body. But I'm not some vanilla bodybuilder - I'm a fitness model that kicks ass.'

The model has a strict routine for bodybuilding, she said she also uses drugs but there is no 'magic pill' you need to work hard as well.

She said: 'I'm muscular and good-looking, it sells really well. So many people think it's CGI or Photoshop, but it's not. I wear see-through lingerie, leather, and latex, but I don't do anything explicit - I just imply. I also do arm wrestling videos - people like those.



