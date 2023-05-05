Exotic Snakes Swarm Streets After Breeder's Home Escape

Dozens of snakes, including some venomous species, escaped from a breeder's home.

The incident involved almost 50 snakes.

Authorities advised locals to stay indoors.

Morón de la Frontera residents in Seville, Spain were terrified when they witnessed dozens of snakes escaping from a breeder's home and slithering onto city streets.

The police were alerted after a woman reported finding a python behind her sofa.

Alvaro Garcia captured a video of the snakes, expressing his concern that they might enter his home, highlighting the 'real danger' the community faces.

'I swear if I find one and it could give me something dangerous as many are poisonous and I have a four-year-old son, so let's hope this ends now,' he said.

'And now it has come to me...'

In the first clip, a dark-colored snake is seen wriggling on a marble doorstep before darting away onto the cobblestone pavement and slipping into the adjacent building, disappearing.

In the second clip, a smaller reptile is spotted making its way up the wall toward the electric cables.

As the cameraman pans the camera, he is taken aback to discover a second snake moving along the same ledge.

One person commented: 'I find one on my street and they have to take me in an ambulance.'

Another said: 'So it is now plagued with exotic snakes, let's be careful with our pets at home and keep an eye on them as they can be inside the house.

'If you have a backyard, put ammonia in the siphon, it helps to scare the snakes away.'

Residents in the area urged the local authorities to take immediate action to manage the situation and ensure the safety of those living in the vicinity.

Some people called for officials to fine the breeder, with one saying: 'Whoever bred the snakes should receive a fine, such a fine that they will remember very well what it is to have snakes in a house.

'Now we have to shelter from home because of this mess.'



