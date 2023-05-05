How Funny: Siblings' Magic Trick Goes Viral

In a video a little girl doing a magic trick with her brother.

The girl waves a towel in front of her brother.

The video was posted on Twitter.

If you had siblings while growing up, you know it was full of ups and downs. This video of a brother and sister will remind you of the good times.

4 The video was posted on Twitter. 4 In a video a little girl doing a magic trick with her brother. 4 The girl waves a towel in front of her brother.

The video was posted on Twitter along with the caption by the user, 'Best magic trick ever played in history.'

Harsh Mariwala shared a video on Twitter that shows a little girl performing a magic trick with the help of her brother.

The girl waves a towel in front of her brother, making it seem like he has vanished, but he is still visible in the frame.

The girl then gives a small kick to push her brother out of the frame, making the video cute and funny.







