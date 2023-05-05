McDonald's Pays The Price For Unsanitary Burger Conditions

McDonald's in London fined £497,000 for unsanitary conditions.

Customer found mouse droppings in cheeseburger, triggering investigation.

Environmental Health Officers found decomposing mouse remains and numerous droppings.

A customer had discovered mouse droppings in their cheeseburger while halfway through eating it, leading to the investigation by Waltham Forest Council.

After a complaint was registered in 2021, Environmental Health Officers visited the restaurant.

They 'found conditions at the premises presented a real risk to the health of customers. Amongst the officers' findings were the decomposing remains of a mouse and numerous mouse droppings throughout the premises.

The inspection also uncovered several areas in the kitchen that were greasy, dirty, and dusty.'

Due to the imminent risk to health posed by the restaurant, it was temporarily closed for ten days by the health officers.

After ensuring that the health conditions were satisfactory, the restaurant was allowed to reopen.

Recently, the fast food chain has been fined £475,000 along with £22,000 in costs by the Thames Magistrates' Court.

The Waltham Forest Council announced this news on their Twitter account and also posted images of the unclean restaurant during the inspection.

Cllr Khevyn Limbajee, Waltham Forest Council's Cabinet Member for Community Safety, said in a press release. 'We are grateful for the quick thinking of the customer in this case for reporting the matter to the Council for investigation. There was a significant risk posed to the health of residents and visitors to Waltham Forest, and as such, the Council had no option but to take formal action in this case.'







