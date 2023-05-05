Mum Gets Angry On Her Daughter After She Bans Her 'chubby' Pal From Party

The mum explain that her daughter demands to go on a small vacation.

She said on Reddit: "I called the other two girls.'

The women also consider the Abby condition.

A mum scold her daughter after her daughter not invites the 'chubby' friend on birthday party because she ruined her photos.

4 The women also consider the Abby condition. 4 The mum explain that her daughter demands to go on a small vacation. 4 She said on Reddit: "I called the other two girls.'

The mum explain that her daughter demands to go on a small vacation with her friends at her 18th birthday, rather than having a 'traditional' party.

She said on Reddit: 'I called the other two girls' parents to confirm the girls would be there and learned Abby's best friend Betty isn't going. Betty loves traveling and was looking forward to the vacation so I asked why. Apparently Abby uninvited her because 'she is too chubby to look good in pictures'.

'I calmly talked to Abby and reminded her how Betty would feel being left out for such a reason and she went off with 'I didn't work so hard for this vacation so my pictures will be ruined'.'

The mum added: 'Abby embarked on her weight loss journey a year ago and we set up a milestone-reward system where I'd buy her a little gift every milestone she crossed.

'She [said she] wants a vacation for her and her friends instead of the huge party I had promised for her 18th - I said OK.'

The women also consider the Abby condition:

'I insisted Abby should apologise to Betty for body shaming her and reminded her how horrible she felt when people did it to her not even more than a year ago,' she added.

'I also threatened to cancel the vacation if she didn't apologise because although I am glad she is so confident in her own skin now, it is not an excuse to put others down.







