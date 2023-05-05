Optical Illusion Stumps Viewers With Nine Sneaky Disappearing Dots

Jackpotjoy creates challenging optical illusion.

Illusion exploits weak peripheral perception of human vision.

Pattern consists of three horizontal lines with three dark blue dots each.

An optical illusion created by Jackpotjoy can be a challenging test of intelligence and patience.

4 Pattern consists of three horizontal lines with three dark blue dots each. 4 Jackpotjoy creates challenging optical illusion. 4 Illusion exploits weak peripheral perception of human vision.

The illusion takes advantage of the human visual system's weak peripheral perception.

The pattern consists of three horizontal lines, each with three dark blue dots.

When staring at one of the middle dots, the parallel circles on the same line are visible, while the dots on the lines above and below appear to fade out of view.

Rapidly moving your eyes around the picture will make the points seem to 'disappear' and 'reappear'.

The changes you perceive are taking place in your brain because your eyes cannot fully capture the scene, and your brain fills in the gaps.

Don't forget to share your experience in the comments section.



