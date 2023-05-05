People Shocked After Knowing What Letter T Stands For In T-shirt

Have you ever wonder where the popular garment got its name.

TikTok star Marvin Hindle ask people what T stand for in T-shirt.

People were debating why T-shirts were called that.

You always buy T-shirts, T-shirts are super easy to wear, especially in summer. They come in a variety of colors and styles.

But have you ever thought about what the T letter in T-shirt stands for or have you ever wondered where the popular garment got its name? People only think about it but never come to a conclusion,

TikTok star Marvin Hindle asked people what T stands for in T-shirts and people started guessing like 'training' and 'top' - but these assumptions are wrong.

According to the forum Quora, people debated why T-shirts were called that, and one woman wrote: 'I always thought it was because when a t-shirt is lying flat, it looks like the shape of the letter 'T'. I could be all wrong, though, and it could be much deeper than that!'

Someone confirmed that it was because of the 'large T-shaped cloth' that T-shirts are made out of. The Quora user also stated they weren't sure exactly when the name originated, but they thought it was the '20th century.'

In fact, according to QTag, the reason is 'because of the t-shape made through the body and the arms. Traditionally short-sleeved it is also available with long or three-quarter-length sleeves.'



