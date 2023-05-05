Rare frog named after Prince Charles for his environmental efforts.

Frog is called Hyloscirtus Princecherlesi or Prince Charles Magnificent Tree Frog.

Discovered among museum specimens by Ecuadorian scientist.

As the world eagerly anticipates the coronation of King Charles III on May 6, a fascinating piece of news is gaining viral attention.

The official website of the British Royal Family has revealed that a rare species of frog, known as Hyloscirtus Princecherlesi or Prince Charles Magnificent Tree Frog, was named after the Prince in 2008.

This honor was bestowed upon him for his unwavering support of environmental campaigns, particularly those aimed at saving rainforests across the globe.

The Hyloscirtus Princecherlesi is a brown amphibian with striking orange blotches covering its body.

It was initially discovered among preserved museum specimens by Ecuadorian scientist Dr. Luis A Coloma.

However, Coloma and his team eventually ventured to the frog's native homeland and uncovered a few living specimens.

The coronation of King Charles III will take place at Westminster Abbey in London and will be officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

In addition to King Charles III, his wife Camilla, The Queen Consort, will also be crowned.



