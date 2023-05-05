Read Viral: Elon Musk Shares Adorable Photo Of Son On His 3rd Birthday

The picture shows Musk and his son opening presents.

He posted a picture of his son on Twitter on May 4.

Balloons are present in the picture.

Elon Musk, a billionaire and CEO of Twitter, recently posted a picture of his son X Æ A-XII on May 4, which is the little boy's third birthday. The picture received a lot of love and attention on the internet.

Musk posted a picture on Twitter where he and his son were shown opening presents, and balloons were also present.

While taking to Twitter, the billionaire wrote, 'May the 4th be with you.'

May the 4th be with you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jicWCJohs5 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 4, 2023

The post captured the hearts of people within a few hours of being posted. So far, it has received 503K likes, and the count is increasing with the passage of time. It also gathered a number of interesting comments from netizens.



