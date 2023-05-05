Uk’s New Restaurants Where Robots Serve You Food

In UK a news Japanese restaurant is open where robots are waiting for you to take your order.

In the UK a new Japanese restaurant is open where robots are waiting for you to take your order, and deliver your food with some cheery bleeping sounds as you dine.

Britain’s latest viral retro is the fantastic outing place that throws the diner into the next level of sci-fi and Ai world.

Sakura is a Japanese dining space on Cheetham Hill Road in Manchester where a robot waiter welcomes you with announcements and chirping sounds.

The robots take your order through a tablet at the dining table before serving you the appropriate dish and making it the perfect place for dinner. The restaurant offers a range of food and other Japanese delights for around £30 per person.

A Reporter Ben Arnold visited the high-tech place to check if it was worth the hype.

“I went in wanting it to be great, truly I did, but ended up wanting it to stop after the first few three dishes. They start out cute,' Ben wrote.

'One turns up at the table with a bowl of prawn crackers and some kimchi as a little entrée that I’ve not ordered, and that’s fun too.

“But then it just stands there, side on, its blinking robot face staring the other way. Do I have to tip? Say thanks? Goodbye? Is it watching me? It gets bored of this eventually and tells me to touch its face panel to signal it can get back to work, which I do, and it does. It’s a relief.”