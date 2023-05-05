Watch Viral: Indian Couple Weds In Rain In Viral Video.

The video shows an Indian couple walking down the aisle.

The rain added to the beauty of the wedding ceremony.

The video has been shared on Instagram.

On social media, we often see videos of couples getting married, some of which have grand entrances and choreographed dance numbers, while others have fun moments at the wedding.

4 The video has been shared on Instagram. 4 The video shows an Indian couple walking down the aisle. 4 The rain added to the beauty of the wedding ceremony.

However, in a new video, a couple is seen getting married while it rains heavily, and it is considered beautiful.

The now-viral video was shared on Instagram along with the caption, 'Stereotypes aunty be like kadhai mein kuch khaya hoga isliye shadi mein barish ho gyi'

The video shows an Indian couple walking down the aisle while it is raining heavily.

In the video, we can also see dancers performing despite the rain, which added to the beautiful sight.







