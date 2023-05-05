Watch Viral: Two Elephants Fighting Surprises Internet Users

The elephants were recorded from a moving vehicle.

The elephants were using their tusks to fight.

The video was shared on Twitter.

Elephants are known for their peaceful nature, and there are many videos online to prove it.

4 The video was shared on Twitter. 4 The elephants were recorded from a moving vehicle. 4 The elephants were using their tusks to fight.

However, when a Twitter user shared a video of two elephants fighting, it left people surprised and puzzled.

The video was posted on Twitter, and it shows two elephants fighting with each other while someone records it from a moving vehicle. The elephants are using their tusks to fight.

The user captioned the video, and while posting, he wrote, “Clash of the Titans!”

​So far , The video received more than 14.2K views and the count is still increasing. The clip also gain number of likes, The internet users shared their interesting thoughts in the comment section.









