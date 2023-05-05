Woman's Dream Leads To Half A Million Pound Lottery Win

Australian woman from Altona won £530k in lottery using dream numbers.

She was one of three division one winners in Monday & Wednesday Lotto draw 4277.

The winning numbers were 32, 12, 6, 45, 36, and 2, with supplementary numbers 10 and 39.

An Australian woman from Altona won a staggering £530,000 in the lottery by using numbers that she saw in a dream.

The lucky winner purchased her winning ticket for the Monday & Wednesday Lotto draw 4277 on April 12th, and later found out that she was one of three winners in the division one category.

Upon returning from a trip, she checked her bank account and was surprised to find an extra AU$1,006,109.05 (£537,659.02) in it.

The woman has chosen to remain anonymous.

'I almost fainted,' she said. 'This is very exciting! We were very surprised! We had been away, so I hadn’t checked my ticket.

'When I checked my online account and saw I’d won a million dollars, I thought, ‘No! No way!’.

'I always play these numbers. They were in a dream I had. I remembered the numbers from my dream and put them all on a Lotto ticket.'

Two other winners from Queensland also won in the division one category for the Monday & Wednesday Lotto draw 4277.

She added: 'We’re still deciding how best to use the prize, but it will make things a whole lot easier!'

