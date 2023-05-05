2023 CWC: Indo-Pak Clash To Take Place At Narendra Modi Stadium

Pakistan is likely to face India at Narendra Modi Stadium.

BCCI will make announcement regarding schedule after IPL.

India have stated their wish to play on slower pitches.

This October through November, the ICC 50-over World Cup will feature the highly anticipated India vs. Pakistan match, which will take place at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

4 India have stated their wish to play on slower pitches. 4 Pakistan is likely to face India at Narendra Modi Stadium. 4 BCCI will make announcement regarding schedule after IPL.

It would be the first time since 2016 that the two bitter rivals square off on Indian territory. The largest stadium in India, with a capacity of 1 lakh, was chosen in anticipation of the enormous amount of spectators anticipated to travel from abroad for the match.

Once the Indian Premier League is over, the BCCI plans to make a big announcement about the World Cup schedule. The tournament is scheduled to begin on October 5, with matches to be played at locations in Nagpur, Bengaluru, Trivandrum, Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Rajkot, Indore, Bengaluru, and Dharamshala.

Only seven locations will host India's league games, with Ahmedabad the only one where India might play two matches, assuming the team advances to the final. While this is happening, most of Pakistan's and Bangladesh's matches could be held in Chennai, Bengaluru, Guwahati, and Kolkata, respectively.

In order to get their recommendations for the matches except for the one against Pakistan, the BCCI talked with the management of the Indian squad. Since they prefer slow pitches to maximize their home advantage, the team has asked the BCCI to assign matches against Australia, England, New Zealand, and South Africa to venues that support spinners.

The state units have already provided the BCCI with their wish list, but only the BCCI will decide where the matches would be played. India's game versus Australia has a good probability of taking place in Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium, whereas the matches against New Zealand, England, and South Africa are likely to take place somewhere else on slower pitches.

Before the World Cup, the BCCI set aside more than Rs 500 crore to improve venues all throughout the country. Following recent criticism regarding the state of stadiums, the BCCI has made upgrading existing infrastructure, including clean restrooms, convenient access, and clean seats, a top priority.