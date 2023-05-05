Second Mass Shooting In Serbia Leads To Suspect's Arrest

A man was arrested in Serbia after a mass shooting that killed eight and injured 14.

Following Serbia's worst shooting in years, where a boy killed nine people at a Belgrade school, a man has been arrested after a second mass shooting in the country, leaving eight dead and 14 injured.

The shooter opened fire from a moving car near a village 60km south of Belgrade, and was arrested after an extensive search. In response to the shootings, President Aleksander Vucic announced new security measures to improve gun control, including the practical disarmament of the country.

The Serbian police have detained the suspect, identified only by his initials UB, near the city of Kragujevac after an extensive manhunt that involved over 600 police officers.

He was eventually found hiding at his grandfather's house. The latest shooting happened in the villages of Mladenovac and Dubona, where special police forces had arrived.

The suspect, who was born in 2002, reportedly fired at people with an automatic weapon after having an argument with a police officer in a park in Dubona on Thursday evening.

According to eyewitness Milan Prokić, who heard gunshots near his house in Dubona, Serbia, the shooting that killed at least eight people and injured many more was a tragic incident, causing people to lock themselves in their homes.

All the injured admitted to hospital were born after the year 2000, with two people aged 21 and 23 operated on and remaining in critical condition. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic described the shooting as 'an attack on us all' and announced several new security measures, including the hiring of 1,200 new police officers, a ban on new gun permits, tougher penalties for illegal weapons possession, and psychological checks of gun owners.

The suspect, who was wearing a T-shirt with neo-Nazi symbols, was arrested after an extensive manhunt involving over 600 police officers, and President Vucic stated that the new laws would lead to the 'practical disarmament' of Serbia.

This incident comes after a school shooting in Belgrade, in which a 13-year-old boy killed eight fellow pupils and a security guard, leading to tighter restrictions on gun ownership.











