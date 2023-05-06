Alia Bhatt Reveals She's Been Away From Raha For The Longest Time For Met Gala 2023

Alia Bhat made her Met Gala 2023 debut.

She donned a white Prabal Gurung gown with a long train and hundreds of pearl pearls.

She explained how she stays in touch with Raha.

Alia Bhat made her Met Gala 2023 debut in a stunning white Prabal Gurung gown with a long train and hundreds of pearl pearls. In a behind-the-scenes video from the event, Alia also spoke briefly on how she had been away from her daughter Raha Kapoor for the longest time since coming to New York for the event.

Alia was seated for her hair and makeup in the video, and she spoke up about being away from her daughter, saying, “So this is the longest I've been away from my daughter, Raha. And, she's almost six months now and I've only been away from her for like 24 hours before this, like for one day. And now it's almost going to be like, four days.' The star then explained how she stays in touch with Raha. 'And, I get a couple of seconds to video call her as soon as I wake up,' she remarked in the Vogue behind-the-scenes film.

The star recently admitted to suffering mum guilt as a result of managing work and motherhood. “But there is still a healthy amount of mom guilt. It does make me anxious to think whether I am doing right by my baby and work. There’s so much pressure on women to ace both...almost like this old-school dogma that once you have a baby, you have to martyr your career or you’re not a model mum. It’s very important for new mothers to get that time off work to gather their bearings, and it’s equally crucial for corporations and industries to grant them that time instead of writing them off.”

Alia Bhatt married actor Ranbir Kapoor in April of last year after years of courtship. Raha, the couple's daughter, was born in November. Alia not only worked actively throughout her pregnancy, but she also returned to work soon after Raha was born.



