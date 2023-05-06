Deepika Padukone Shows Love For Alia Bhatt's Met Gala Post

Alia Bhatt made her Met Gala debut in a white dress

Deepika Padukone faced criticism for sharing old photos from the Oscars

Deepika's comment on Alia's post received mixed reactions from netizens

One of the most popular actresses in the industry, Alia Bhatt, made her debut appearance at Met Gala 2023 in a stunning white dress adorned with pearls by designer Prabal Gurung.

She shared a video on social media showcasing her behind-the-scenes moments before hitting the red carpet. The video quickly went viral, with Deepika Padukone's comment gaining attention.

Just before Alia Bhatt's debut appearance at the Met Gala, Deepika Padukone shared some old photos from the Oscars, which resulted in backlash from netizens for stealing Alia's thunder. Despite the criticism, Deepika showed support for Alia by leaving a comment on her social media post, saying 'You did it!' along with a red heart emoji.

Following Deepika's comment on Alia's post, people on the internet started responding to it. A Redditor wrote, 'I have nothing against Deepika but this seems like damage control.' one user wrote, 'This is not even a compliment, it’s just a statement of fact.'

In another video in which Alia discusses being away from her daughter Raha for an extended period. 'So this is the longest I have been away from my daughter, Raha. And she is almost 6 months now and I have only been away from her for like 24 hours before this, like for one day and now it's almost going to be like 4 days. I get a couple of seconds to video call her as soon as I wake up.'

Alia Bhatt has an upcoming movie titled 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' with Ranveer Singh, which is scheduled to release in July 2023. She also has another project in the works called 'Jee Le Zara' with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. Additionally, she is set to make her debut in Hollywood this year with 'Heart of Stone,' alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.