Kangana Ranaut talks about the ongoing The Kerala Story row

Kangana Ranaut called those who feel targeted by the controversial film

The film's trailer claims that 32,000 girls from Kerala have joined ISIS

Kangana Ranaut reacts to The Kerala Story row

During an event, actress Kangana Ranaut shared her opinion about the recently released film 'The Kerala Story' directed by Sudipto Sen, which stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, and Sonia Balani. Kangana mentioned that those who feel targeted or threatened by the movie are 'terrorists.'

The trailer of the film 'The Kerala Story' caused controversy by stating that 32,000 girls from the state had gone missing and joined ISIS. This led to a significant political dispute, with several leaders responding to the claim.

Kangana Ranaut was asked about her opinion on the current controversy at ABP's Majha Maha Katta event.

In response, she spoke in Hindi, “See I have not watched the film but a lot has been tried to ban the film. I read it today, correct me if I am wrong, High Court has said that the film cannot be banned. I think it’s not showing anybody in the bad light but only ISIS, right? If HC, the country's most responsible body is saying this, then they are right. ISIS is a terrorist organisation. It’s not like I am calling them terrorist, our country, Home Ministry (Ministry of Home Affairs) and other countries as well have called them so.'

Kangana also added “Agar aap aisa samjhte hai ki woh terrorists organisation nahi hai toh zaheer si baat hai phir aap bhi terrorist hi hai. Agar aap sochte hai ek terrorist outfit, ek terrorist nahi hai, aur usko terrorist ghoshit kiya gya hai, legally, morally by every standard aur aapko lagta hai woh terrorist nahi hai toh more than the film you are a bigger problem you should first think about where you stand in life (If you think ISIS is not a terrorist outfit despite its declaration then you are also a terrorist).”

She also highlighted, “I am talking about those people who think it’s attacking them, not ISIS. If you think it’s attacking you then you are a terrorist. Maine kuch nahi kaha bhai, ye simple maths hai (I am not saying this).”