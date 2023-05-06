Priyanka Chopra Shares Her Embarrassing Memory 'I Would Like To Forget That'

Priyanka Chopra has revealed a really terrible memory of herself.

A video from the interview went viral on Instagram.

Priyanka is currently starring in the Amazon Prime Video show Citadel.

Priyanka Chopra has revealed a really terrible memory of herself she wishes she could forget. Priyanka recalls a time when she 'farted in public' in a new interview. However, Priyanka did not specify when or where the incident occurred.

Priyanka and her husband, singer Nick Jonas, recently attended the premiere of Love Again in New York. The key roles are played by Priyanka and Sam Heughan. Nick also appeared in the film as a cameo.

Priyanka spoke about her really uncomfortable memory' on The Lateish Show with Mo Gillian. She stated, 'really embarrassing memory', She said, I farted in public once, I would like to forget that. I had Mexican for lunch. No one knew. We are not denying nothing.'

A video from the interview went viral on Instagram by a fan account with the caption, 'Relatable.' A user commented, 'Nooo Priyanka!!! Why are you so blunt?'

Recently, Priyanka talked about her nose surgery, She said, 'It was a dark phase. This thing happens, and my face looks completely different, and I went into a deep, deep depression.' The actor said she was fired from three different movies and thought her acting career “was over before it started”.

On the work front, Priyanka is currently starring in the Amazon Prime Video show Citadel alongside Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci. It is an action-packed show created by The Russo Brothers that centres around two elite spies Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) of the worldwide secret agency Citadel.











