Saumya Tandon Looks Ravishing In Green Midi Shiny Outfit

Saumya Tandon is a famous Bollywood actress.

The actress posted a series of gorgeous shots from a session on her Instagram.

She is sporting a chic deep neck sequined green avatar.

Saumya Tandon, a famous actress, ignited the internet with her gorgeous styling in a sheer green midi glittering avatar. The actress posted a series of gorgeous shots from a session on her Instagram, giving us all major goals.

The actress can be seen in the pictures sporting a chic deep neck sequined green avatar. The attire has corseted armour and a narrow waistline. Her long, curly hair helped the actor to complete the appearance. The diva's makeup included sleek, arched eyebrows, delicate, dewy eyes, and bold red lips.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Before my stage show.

#saumyatandon #fashion #gown #redcarpet”

Have a look!

