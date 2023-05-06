language: English
Latest Update on the COVID-19 situation in Pakistan - 6 May 2023

Web Desk 06 May , 2023 07:16 AM

  • Pakistan reported 21 new COVID-19 cases and 0 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 1689 and the death toll to 30656.
  • The country has been witnessing a decline in daily cases and deaths for the past few weeks, which is being attributed to the government's vaccination drive and strict adherence to COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).
  • The government has announced a relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions in recent days, but has urged the public to follow SOPs and avoid large gatherings to prevent a potential surge in cases.

The country has been facing challenges in its vaccination drive due to vaccine hesitancy and a shortage of doses. However, the government has recently announced the procurement of vaccines from various sources to accelerate the vaccination campaign. Additionally, several countries, including China, have donated vaccine doses to Pakistan.

COVID-19 Statistics as per regions:

AJK
Cases L24h 0
Recovery L24h 0
Death L24h 0
Total Confirm Cases 44,444
Total Active Cases 1,134
Balochistan
Cases L24h 0
Recovery L24h 0
Death L24h 0
Total Confirm Cases 36,068
Total Active Cases 582
GB
Cases L24h 0
Recovery L24h 0
Death L24h 0
Total Confirm Cases 12,151
Total Active Cases 414
Islamabad
Cases L24h 0
Recovery L24h 0
Death L24h 0
Total Confirm Cases 140,283
Total Active Cases 5,112
KPK
Cases L24h 0
Recovery L24h 0
Death L24h 0
Total Confirm Cases 225,402
Total Active Cases 6,140
Punjab
Cases L24h 0
Recovery L24h 0
Death L24h 0
Total Confirm Cases 525,376
Total Active Cases 19,967
Sindh
Cases L24h 0
Recovery L24h 0
Death L24h 0
Total Confirm Cases 596,907
Total Active Cases 21,406

The government has relaxed some COVID-19 restrictions, including allowing the resumption of indoor dining and sports activities. However, the government has warned that a surge in cases could lead to the re-imposition of stricter measures. The public has been urged to follow SOPs, including wearing masks, practicing social distancing, and avoiding large gatherings to prevent a potential surge in cases.

